Primetime Ratings: NBC Skates to Victory

NBC took the primetime honors Monday night (May 31) in the key 18-49 demo with its coverage of the Stanley Cup finals, according to Nielsen Live-plus-same-day ratings/shares.

NBC recorded a 2.4 rating/7 share average in primetime with its broadcast of Game 2 featuring the Flyers vs. the Blackhawks. That was the same rating it recorded the week before, but then it was up against a Lost finale that scored a 4.8 rating. NBC also won Saturday night in the Nielsen primetime ratings for the 18-49 demo with that same 2.4 for game one of the series.

ABC was a close second at a 2.3/7 with an all-original lineup of Bachelorette and True Beauty. CBS was third with an all-repeat lineup of sitcoms and CSI, while Fox's Lie to Me and Good Guys, also both repeats, registered a .9/.

The CW had a .2 for repeats of One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl.