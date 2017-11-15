Primetime Ratings: NBC Shows Grow as Network Wins

NBC took Tuesday prime honors with a strong showing from This Is Us, the network posting a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Second went to CBS at 1.3/5.

On NBC, The Voice rated a 2.0 and This Is Us a 2.6, then the finale of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders a 1.0. All three were up a tenth of a point from last week.

On CBS, NCIS did a 1.5 and Bull a 1.2, both shows flat, then NCIS: New Orleans went up 10% to 1.1.

ABC did a 0.9/3. The Middle was good for a flat 1.3 and Fresh Off the Boat a level 1.0. Black-ish rated a 1.1 and The Mayor a 0.7, both flat. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World fell 14% to 0.6.

Fox was at 0.8/3, as Lethal Weapon did a 1.0 and The Mick a 0.7, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine a 0.6. All three were flat.

The CW scored a 0.7/3, as The Flash posted a 0.9 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.5. Both were flat.

Telemundo rated a 0.6/2 and Univision a 0.5/2.