Primetime Ratings: NBC Sees Olympics Slip

NBC took top honors in Wednesday prime ratings, posting a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. The night before, NBC tallied a 3.9/15, representing a 15% ratings drop Wednesday.

NBC’s Olympics offerings in Wednesday’s prime included figure skating and Alpine skiing.

CBS was tops among the non-Olympics networks, scoring a 1.1/4. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition ticked up 8% to 1.4 while The Amazing Race did a flat 0.9 from 9 to 11 p.m.

Fox did a 0.6/2. It aired repeats of The Resident and 9-1-1.

ABC was at 0.5/2. Repeated comedies led into Match Game beingdown 20% to 0.4.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats.