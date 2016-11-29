Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores Top Spot With ‘The Voice’

NBC won the Monday ratings race with a 1.7 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice slipped 5% from last week to a 2.0, while Timeless dropped 8% to a 1.1.

ABC followed with a 1.2/4. The CMA Country Christmas special scored a 1.3, up 44% compared to last year. Conviction followed with a 1.0, up three tenths. ABC carried an NFL game in the Philadelphia market.

Fox finished in third with a 1.1/4. Gotham was even with a 1.1, while Lucifer jumped two-tenths to a 1.2.

CBS came in fourth with a 1.0/3. It aired repeats and a fresh episode of The Odd Couple for a 0.9, down a tenth.

The CW earned a 0.8/3. Supergirl jumped two-tenths to a 1.1, while Jane the Virgin rose a tenth to a 0.5.