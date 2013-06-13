Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores With Stanley Cup Thriller

UPDATED: 6:00 p.m. ET

NBC scored a Wednesday night win thanks to a thrilling

opening game of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals. The net finished with an overall

2.5 rating/7 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen.

The Chicago Blackhawks' triple-overtime victory over the

Boston Bruins -- which went past 1 a.m. on the East Coast -- averaged 6.4 million viewers, up 119% over last year's opening game (2.9M) and a 2.5 rating in the demo. It was the most-watched Game 1 since 1997 and the second-most watched ever (since the advent of people meters in 1987).

Fox was in second with a 2.4/7 as MasterChef rose a tenth from last week.

CBS' The American Baking Competition was up a tenth

from last week to a 1.2, and finished with a third-place 1.2/4.

ABC was in fourth with a 1.1/3. Family Tools was even

with a 0.9 while How to Live With Your Parents fell a tenth to a 1.2. The

Lookout was even with last week's 1.1 as well.

The CW aired repeats.