Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores With Stanley Cup Finals
NBC skated to a Wednesday win with its coverage of Game 4 of
the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, posting an overall 2.2 rating/7 share with adults
18-49, according to Nielsen.
The Chicago Blackhawks' series-tying overtime win drew a 2.4
rating, down a tenth from Game 1 last Wednesday, the
last that NBC carried. The game also drew 6.4 million viewers, on par with Game 1.
Fox tied NBC for first during primetime as MasterChef fell 8% to a 2.2.
CBS, which came in third, saw The American Baking
Competition remain flat with last week's 1.2.
In fourth was ABC, which aired a mix of repeats and
originals for a 1.0/3. Family Tools was even with last week at 0.9,
while How to Live With Your Parents fell 17% to a 1.0. Nightline: The
Lookout was even with last week's 1.1.
The CW aired repeats.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.