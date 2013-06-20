Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores With Stanley Cup Finals

NBC skated to a Wednesday win with its coverage of Game 4 of

the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, posting an overall 2.2 rating/7 share with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen.

The Chicago Blackhawks' series-tying overtime win drew a 2.4

rating, down a tenth from Game 1 last Wednesday, the

last that NBC carried. The game also drew 6.4 million viewers, on par with Game 1.

Fox tied NBC for first during primetime as MasterChef fell 8% to a 2.2.

CBS, which came in third, saw The American Baking

Competition remain flat with last week's 1.2.

In fourth was ABC, which aired a mix of repeats and

originals for a 1.0/3. Family Tools was even with last week at 0.9,

while How to Live With Your Parents fell 17% to a 1.0. Nightline: The

Lookout was even with last week's 1.1.

The CW aired repeats.