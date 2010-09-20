Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores Again With ‘SNF'

NBC easily won Sunday night with "Manning Bowl II," which garnered a 6.7 rating with adults 18-49 and 17 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Colts and the Giants was the fifth-best SNF overnight rating ever and topped the original "Manning Bowl" in 2006 by 3%, despite the 38-14 blowout score.

CBS was second for the night with a 3.5/10, helped by 44 minutes of NFL overrun which averaged an 8.5 with adults 18-49 from 7-7:30 p.m.

Fox was third with a 2.0/5 for repeats.

ABC trailed with a 1.1/3, while the two-hour finale of The Gates was up 30% to a 0.9.