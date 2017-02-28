Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Voice’ Solid in Return

With the return of The Voice and the debut of Taken, NBC was the top broadcaster in primetime Monday with a 2.6 rating/9 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The Voice returned with a 3.1, up 24% from its season finale but down 6% from its last premiere. Thriller Taken pulled in a 1.6.

ABC finished in second with a 1.3/4. The Bachelor slipped a tenth to a 2.4, while the premiere of miniseries When We Rise stumbled to a 0.7.

CBS placed in third with a 1.2/4. Following a repeat of The Big Bang Theory, Man With a Plan slipped a tenth to a 1.2. Superior Donuts, 2 Broke Girls and Scorpion were all even with 1.2s.

Fox came in fourth with a 0.9/3. 24: Legacy and APB matched last week’s 1.0 and 0.8, respectively.

The CW scored a 0.5/2. Supergirl was steady at 0.7, while Jane the Virgin fell a tenth to a 0.3.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision pulled in a 0.7/2, while Telemundo earned a 0.6/2.