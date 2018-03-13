Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Voice’ Beats ABC’s ‘Idol’

NBC won the Monday ratings race, The Voice winning out over fellow singing competition show American Idol on ABC, as NBC posted a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That was a wee bit better than ABC’s 1.8/7.

The Voice was down 4% for a 2.3 from 8-10 p.m. on NBC, and drama Good Girls was off 15% for a 1.1.

On ABC, American Idol rated a 1.8 from 8 to 10, after premiering to a 2.3 the night before. The Good Doctor did a 1.8, up 38% over its last fresh airing last month.

CBS and Fox were next at 0.8/3 apiece. On CBS, a Big Bang Theory repeat led into Man With a Plan at a flat 1.0. A Young Sheldon repeat followed, then Living Biblically scored a flat 0.7 and was followed by an NCIS repeat.

On Fox, Lucifer did a level 0.7 and The Resident was down 11% for a 0.8.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/2.

The CW scored a 0.3/1, as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rated a 0.4 and iZombie a 0.2, both dramas flat with the previous week.