Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Talent’ Dominates Tuesday Night

A dominating performance by NBC’s America’s Got Talent drove NBC to a Tuesday night primetime 18-49 demo race win, with the network scoring a 2.2/9 to far outdistance second-place ABC, which produced a 1.0/4, based on Nielsen fast national data.



AGT during its 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. airing averaged a 2.7/11. NBC’s overall primetime demo rating was pulled down a bit by 10 p.m. show Hollywood Game Night, which still produced a solid 1.2/5 leading out of Talent.



ABC was driven by a strong showing from a two-hour Bachelor in Paradise, which, head-to-head with AGT, scored a 1.2/5 in the 18-49 demo. ABC’s overall rating was dragged down by its 10 p.m. show Somewhere Between, which drew a 0.4/2 in the demo.



In third place for the night was Spanish-language network Telemundo, which scored a 0.7/3, bolstered by a 0.9/4 from its popular novela El Señor de los Cielos.



CBS produced a 0.6/2 in the demo with repeats of dramas NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans.



Univision scored a 0.5/2 with its novelas.



Fox finished with a 0.4/2, airing a repeat of Lethal Weapon and repeats of sitcoms The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



The CW ran repeats of The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow and did a 0.2/1.



Viewer winner for the night was NBC’s AGT, which averaged 13.2 million viewers.