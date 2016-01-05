Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Superstore’ Opens Strong, But CBS Wins ‘Super’ Battle

NBC comedy Superstore debuted to a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per Nielsen’s fast affiliate ratings, but CBS took the night with a 1.9 rating and 6 share. ABC was a hair off the pace at 1.8/6, then NBC at 1.3/4, Fox at 1.2/4 and CW at 0.4/1.

NBC also debuted comedy Telenovela, which did a 1.3.

Eight p.m. featured Superstore versus Supergirl on CBS and Superhuman on Fox, with superhero-themed Supergirl winning that supreme battle at 1.8, up 20% from its last airing. Scorpion did a 2.1, up 17%, while NCIS: Los Angeles was up 14% to 1.6.

On ABC, The Bachelor debuted to a 2.2, even with its debut a year ago, before The Bachelor Live rated a 1.1.

On NBC, Superstore and Telenovela led into the season premiere of The Biggest Loser at 1.2; it closed to a 1.4 last year.

Fox had two hours of Superhuman at 1.2, while The CW aired repeats.