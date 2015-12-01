Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Superstore’ in Business

NBC won the Monday broadcast ratings race on the steam of performance powerhouse The Voice—which defeated a holiday staple and high-flying superhero—and a strong sneak-peek at workplace comedy Superstore. NBC drew a 2.6 rating in 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. ABC took runner-up with a 1.6/5, CBS did a 1.3/4, Fox a 1.2/4 and The CW a 0.3/1.

The Voice did a 2.9 on NBC, up 16% from last week, before Superstore, starring America Ferrera and Ben Feldman, showed a promising 2.2. The latter has its proper premiere next month.

ABC aired the special It’s Your 50th Christmas, Charlie Brown, which scored a 1.8, before the classic A Charlie Brown Christmas posted a 2.0, down 5% from last year’s showing. The Great Holiday Baking Show rated a 1.2.

On CBS, Supergirl was up 7% to a 1.6, before reruns of Scorpion and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Over Fox’s way, Gotham was up 14% to a 1.6, and Minority Report grew 17% to 0.7.

CW had Crazy Ex-Girlfriend at 0.4, up 33%, then Greatest Holiday Commercials, hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, weighing in at 0.2.