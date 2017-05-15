Primetime Ratings: NBC’s Sunday Trio Up in Win

NBC led all broadcasters in primetime Sunday with a 1.0 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Little Big Shots rose 8% from last week to a 1.3. Chicago Justice jumped 10% to a 1.1. Shades of Blue spiked 29% to a 0.9.

CBS came in second with a 0.9/4. 60 Minutes bumped up a tenth to a 1.0, while the season finale of NCIS: Los Angeles grew 10% to a 1.1. Madam Secretary and Elementary were each flat at 0.7 and 0.6, respectively.

ABC finished in third with a 0.8/3. The two-hour season finale of Once Upon a Time jumped 13% to a 0.9. Match Game followed with a 0.6 (down from a 0.8 in its last airing).

Fox placed in fourth with a 0.6/3. Following comedy repeats, the 2017 Miss USA broadcast scored a 0.8—dropping from last year’s 1.2.

On the Spanish-language broadcasting front, Univision pulled in a 0.4/2, while Telemundo did a 0.3/1.