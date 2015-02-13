Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘The Slap’ Premieres Soft

NBC’s The Slap, the final component of the network’s retooled Thursday-night lineup, premiered to an uninspiring 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 Thursday, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The miniseries was down 15% from the first hour of The Biggest Loser season finale Jan. 29 in the same time period. The Slap will face tougher competition Feb. 19 when CBS’ The Big Bang Theory returns with a new episode followed by the premiere of The Odd Couple.

NBC rolled out the other two pieces of its new Thursday lineup Feb. 6, moving The Blacklist from its former Monday-night home and debuting freshman drama Allegiance. In its second Thursday night, Blacklist drew a 1.7, down 29% from the previous week to a series low. Allegiance was down 36% from its series premiere at 0.7. NBC finished fourth among the broadcast networks with an average 1.2 rating and 4 share.

ABC led the night with a 2.7/9. Scandal was the evening’s top-rated show, down one tenth of a point from last week at 3.1. Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away With Murder were even at 2.3 and 2.7, respectively.

CBS and Fox tied for second at 1.8/6. On CBS, Mom was down 25% from last week, when it followed an original episode of The Big Bang Theory, at 2.1. Two and a Half Men was down 9%, also at 2.1. Elementary was down one tenth of a point at 1.4.

On Fox, American Idol was down one tenth at 2.3. Backstrom—facing off against Scandal, Blacklist and Two and a Half Men—finished fourth in its timeslot with a 1.3, but was the only one in the group to grow from the previous week, up 30%.

The CW averaged a 0.5/2. The Vampire Diaries was even with last week at 0.7. Reign was even at 0.4. In the network’s target 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries drew a 0.7 and Reign a 0.3.