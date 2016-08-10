Primetime Ratings: NBC’s Olympics Coverage Spikes

NBC scored its best marks yet for its coverage of the Rio Olympic Games Tuesday. The broadcaster’s coverage rose 15% from Monday to a 9.9 rating/33 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

ABC followed with a 0.7/2. Bachelor in Paradise slipped three tenths to a 1.1, while After Paradise debuted to a 0.5.

CBS finished in third with a 0.6/2. Zoo dropped two tenths to a 0.6.

Fox, which aired repeats, tied The CW for a 0.3/1. The CW’s MADtv earned a 0.3.