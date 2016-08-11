Primetime Ratings: NBC’s Olympics Coverage Falters

NBC’s coverage of the Rio Olympic Games was good enough for the top spot by a wide margin Wednesday but slipped compared to the previous day. The network pulled a 7.6 rating/ 27 share among adults 18-49, according Nielsen overnight numbers, down 24% from Tuesday.

CBS came in second with a 0.9/3. Big Brother matched last week’s 1.8, while American Gothic fell a tenth to a 0.4.

ABC and Fox, both airing repeats, tied with 0.6/2s.

The CW earned a 0.4/1 on the night. Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway matched last week’s 0.4s.