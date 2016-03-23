Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Heartbeat’ Previews Stable

CBS grabbed the Tuesday primetime title with a 1.7 score in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, along with a 6 share. NBC trailed at 1.5/6, then ABC at 0.9/3, The CW at 0.8/3 and Fox at 0.6/2.

For CBS, NCIS did a flat 2.0, NCIS: New Orleans was up 13% to 1.8, and Limitless grew 18% to 1.3.

On NBC, The Voice slipped 11% to 2.4, leading in to a preview of medical drama Heartbeat at 1.4, before a Chicago Fire repeat.

ABC had Fresh Off the Boat up 9% at 1.2 and The Real O’Neals at a flat 1.0, then Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. at 0.9, down 10%, and Beyond the Tank, filling in for the canceled Of Kings and Prophets, at 0.6.

On The CW, The Flash did a 1.1, down 29%, and iZombie a 0.5, down 17%.

Fox’s New Girl rated a flat 1.0 before a batch of comedy repeats.