Primetime Ratings: NBC’s Got ‘Talent’ As It Seizes Tuesday Title

NBC took Tuesday in a landslide, putting up a 2.1 rating in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, and a 9 share. That easily beat ABC’s 0.8/3.



America’s Got Talent led the way, scoring a 2.6, with 12.6 million viewers of the live production. That rating was down 7% from last week. Hollywood Game Night did a 1.1 at 10 p.m., down a tenth of a point.



ABC had Bachelor in Paradise at a flat 1.1 across two hours, while Somewhere Between did a 0.4, up a tenth of a point, or 33%.



Telemundo scored a 0.7/3.



CBS had repeats of NCIS, Bull and NCIS: New Orleans en route to a 0.6/2.



Univision rated a 0.5/2.



Fox weighed in at 0.4/2, with repeats of Lethal Weapon, The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.



The CW did a 0.2/1, with repeats of The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.