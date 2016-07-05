Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Fireworks Spectacular’ Dominates Slow Night

NBC topped all broadcasters in primetime Monday with a 1.3 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular rocketed up 50% from last year to a 1.5.

CBS followed with a 0.7/3. Preceded by repeats of Mom and 2 Broke Girls, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular pulled in a 0.8.

ABC, which aired a repeat of The Bachelorette, came in third with a 0.5/2. Mistresses fell two-tenths to a 0.5.

Fox trailed in fourth with a 0.4/2. So You Think You Can Dance was a repeat, while Houdini & Doyle matched last week’s 0.4.

The CW earned a 0.2/1 with its iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party at 0.2 and repeats of Whose Line Is It Anyway.