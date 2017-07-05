Primetime Ratings: NBC’s Fireworks Show Blasts Competition

NBC was the big ratings winner Tuesday, as its Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular scored a 1.3 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, with 6.4 million total viewers. Last year’s special did a 1.5, which was up 50% over 2015.

The recap show at 10 p.m. did a 1.1, giving NBC a 1.2 rating and 6 share on the night. Jennifer Lopez, Lady Antebellum and Sheryl Crow were among the performers on NBC. The Spectacular was hosted by American Ninja Warrior's Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy.

ABC and CBS were distant runners-up at 0.4/2. ABC aired repeated comedies, while CBS had repeated dramas.

Fox, also in repeats, was at 0.3/2.

The CW had repeats too en route to a 0.2/1.

Among Spanish-language networks, Telemundo weighed in at 0.4/2 and Univision at 0.3/2.