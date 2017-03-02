Primetime Ratings: NBC’s ‘Chicago Justice’ Solid in Debut

Featuring a cross-over event among its Chicago series, NBC topped all broadcasters in primetime Wednesday with a 1.8 rating/7 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight ratings.

Chicago Fire rose a tenth to a 1.7, while Chicago P.D. spiked 46% to a 1.9. Chicago Justice debuted to a solid 1.7.

ABC and CBS tied with 1.0/4s, followed by Fox at 0.9/3 and The CW at 0.5/2. Univision and Telemundo tied with 0.6/2s.

CBS’ Hunted was even in its finale with a 1.2, followed by Criminal Minds down a tenth at 1.2.

ABC’s The Goldbergs shaved off a tenth to a 1.7, and Modern Family was flat at a 2.0. In its second night, miniseries When We Rise lost a tenth to a 0.6.

Following a repeat of Lethal Weapon, Fox’s Star slipped a tenth to a 1.1.

The CW’s Arrow jumped a tenth to a 0.6, and The 100 matched last week’s 0.4.