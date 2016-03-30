Primetime Ratings: NBC Rolls With ‘Voice’

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race by a mile, posting a 1.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 7 share. Next up was CBS at 1.1/4, then ABC and The CW at 0.9/3 and Fox at 0.7/2.

NBC’s The Voice registered a 2.3, down 4%, followed by Chicago Med up 20% at 1.8, and Chicago Fire up 13% at 1.8.

CBS aired repeats before The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Special scored a 0.9.

On ABC, Fresh Off the Boat rated a 1.2 and The Real O’Neals a 1.0, both flat, then Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was up 11% at 1.0.

The CW’s The Flash did a 1.3, up 18%, while iZombie rated a flat 0.5.

On Fox, New Girl did a 0.9, down 10%, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine a flat 0.8, with reruns of Grandfathered and The Grinder on the schedule too.