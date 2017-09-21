Primetime Ratings: NBC Rocks on ‘AGT’ Finale

The America’s Got Talent finale paced NBC to a comfy win Wednesday, the network scoring a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 10 share. That was well ahead of CBS’ 1.6/6.



America’s Got Talent did a 2.9, which NBC said was its most watched finale in seven years. Fully 15.36 million people watched. Last Wednesday’s episode did a 2.0. Spoiler alert—12-year-old ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer won the million dollars. The premiere of The Good Place at 10 p.m. scored a 1.4, up 27% from its season one finale in January.



On CBS, the Big Brother finale grew 17% to 2.1, and the Salvation closer went up 20% to 0.6.



Fox scored a 1.1/4, as the MasterChef season finale rated a 1.1 across two hours. It fell 15% from last week’s show.



Univision was at 0.8/3. Telemundo was at 0.6/3.



ABC did a 0.6/2, with repeated comedies leading into a repeat of Designated Survivor.



The CW scored a 0.2/1, with repeats of Arrow and Supernatural.