Primetime Ratings: NBC Rides ‘Voice’ to Win

NBC seized the Monday ratings title, riding The Voice to a 1.9 score in viewers 18-49, and a 7 share. That easily beat the 1.0/4 put up by ABC.

The Voice went up 5% to 2.0 from 8 to 10, and the premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games did a 1.7.

On ABC, The Great Christmas Light Fight fell 17% to 1.0 across two hours, before The Year in Memoriam did a 0.9.

CBS was at 0.8/3, as Kevin Can Wait rated a flat 1.1 and Man With a Plan dropped 10% to 0.9. Superior Donuts slipped 11% to 0.8 and 9JKL rated a level 0.7. Scorpion fell 11% to 0.8.

Univision did a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1, both same as last week.

Fox scored a 0.4/1 with repeats.

On The CW, Popstar’s Best of 2017 rated a 0.2 and The Hollywood Walk of Fame Honors did a 0.1. The network was at 0.1/0.