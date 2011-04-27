Primetime Ratings: NBC Rides Its 'Voice' to Tuesday Win

Behind the premiere of the heavily touted singing competition The Voice, NBC was able to

grab the Tuesday ratings victory, scoring a 4.3 rating/11 share in the

18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

TheVoice premiered to 11.8 million viewers during the 9-11 p.m. slot.

The new reality competition featuring Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green and

Christina Aguilera premiered to 11.8 million viewers and gave NBC a 5.1 rating, the

highest premiere for any network since CBS' Undercover Boss last February.

Compared to last year's big NBC premiere The Marriage Ref,which bowed in February of 2010, The Voice premiere was up 4%. Its 8 p.m. lead-in The Biggest Loser: Couples was up 17% to a 2.7.

Coming in second was Fox with a 3.0/8. A 90-minute edition of Glee was down 8% to a 3.4. Raising Hope, airing a half-hour later than last week, was down 14% to 1.9.

ABC came in third at 2.7/7, thought it won the night in total viewership. A two-hour Dancing With The Stars results show netted a 3.0 for the 8-10 p.m. slot, up a tenth from last week's one-hour episode. Body of Proof fell a tenth to a 2.3.

CBS aired all repeats for a 1.9/5.

The CW rounded out the evening with a 0.6/2. One Tree Hill was steady with another 0.7 and Hellcats was down a tenth to a 0.4.