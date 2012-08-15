Primetime Ratings: NBC Returns 'Talent' to Win Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America's Got Talent returned from its Olympics hiatus even with its last airing at a 2.7.

Fox was right behind with a 2.2/7. In its second night, Hotel Hell was up 11% from Monday's premiere. MasterChef returned from three weeks off down a tenth to a 2.4.

ABC finished with a fourth-place 0.8/2. NY Med was up three tenths to a 1.0.

The CW aired a new L.A. Complex, which drew a 0.2. The network finished with a 0.3/1.

CBS' repeats put it in third with a 1.1/3.