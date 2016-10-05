Primetime Ratings: NBC Posts Top Veep Debate Number

NBC was the winner among broadcasters on a Tuesday featuring the vice presidential debate, putting up a 1.8 among viewers 18-49 for the night, per Nielsen’s overnight ratings, and a 6 share. NBC’s debate telecast rated a 1.9, ahead of ABC’s 1.2, CBS’ 1.1 and Fox’s 0.7.

The debate, featuring GOP hopeful Mike Pence against Democrat Tim Kaine, aired across the broadcast networks as well as on cable news channels. Detailed debate ratings will be available later.

NBC aired a clip show for The Voice at 8, while its post-debate coverage did a 1.4.

On CBS, NCIS fell 14% to a 1.8, while post-debate coverage did a 0.8. CBS averaged a 1.3/4 on the night.

On ABC, Dancing With the Stars was up a tenth of a point at 1.4 and post-debate analysis rated a 0.9, giving ABC a 1.2/4 for the night.

The CW did a 0.9/3 with scheduled programming, as the season premiere of The Flash rated a 1.2, same as it closed to last season, and the series premiere of world-may-be-ending dramedy No Tomorrow a 0.5.

Fox’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine and New Girl rated flat 1.0s, as Fox averaged a 0.8/3 for the night.