Primetime Ratings: NBC Outpaced by CBS Finales

The second episode of NBC's America's Got Talent earned a 3.4 in the 18-49 demo, down 8% from

last year's second episode in June as well as Monday's premiere. Fashion Star wrapped its first season

with a 1.6, up 23% from last week's episode in an earlier time slot at 8 p.m.

The network placed second with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share, according to

Nielsen overnight numbers.

CBS aired both NCIS and

spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles season

finales to win the night with an overall 3.2/9. NCIS was up 13% to a 3.5, while NCIS:

LA was flat a 3.0.

Fox's two-hour Glee

put the network in third with an overall 2.5/7, with Glee slipping 7% from last week.

ABC, in fourth with an overall 1.7/5, saw back-to-back

episodes of Cougar Town (which will

move to TBS in early 2013) fall 33% to a series-low 1.0 at both 8 and

8:30 p.m. Dancing With the Stars dropped

8% to a new series-low for results shows at a 2.2. The lone improvement was the

season finale of Private Practice, rising

29% to a 1.8.

The CW ended with an overall 0.4/1. 90210 fell a tenth to a 0.5. The

L.A. Complex was steady at a 0.2.