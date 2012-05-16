Primetime Ratings: NBC Outpaced by CBS Finales
The second episode of NBC's America's Got Talent earned a 3.4 in the 18-49 demo, down 8% from
last year's second episode in June as well as Monday's premiere. Fashion Star wrapped its first season
with a 1.6, up 23% from last week's episode in an earlier time slot at 8 p.m.
The network placed second with an overall 2.8 rating/8 share, according to
Nielsen overnight numbers.
CBS aired both NCIS and
spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles season
finales to win the night with an overall 3.2/9. NCIS was up 13% to a 3.5, while NCIS:
LA was flat a 3.0.
Fox's two-hour Glee
put the network in third with an overall 2.5/7, with Glee slipping 7% from last week.
ABC, in fourth with an overall 1.7/5, saw back-to-back
episodes of Cougar Town (which will
move to TBS in early 2013) fall 33% to a series-low 1.0 at both 8 and
8:30 p.m. Dancing With the Stars dropped
8% to a new series-low for results shows at a 2.2. The lone improvement was the
season finale of Private Practice, rising
29% to a 1.8.
The CW ended with an overall 0.4/1. 90210 fell a tenth to a 0.5. The
L.A. Complex was steady at a 0.2.
