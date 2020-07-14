Primetime Ratings: NBC On Top With ‘Titan Games’

NBC had the top score in Monday prime, with The Titan Games setting the pace. NBC tallied a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That got by the 0.5/3s put up by ABC and Univision.

The Titan Games got a flat 0.7 and led into repeats of The Wall and Dateline NBC.

ABC had CMA Best of Fest across prime at 0.5, 0.5 and 0.4. Luke Bryan hosted the country special. Last summer’s CMA Fest got a 0.8.

Univision had Te Doy La Vida at 0.5, the Amor Eterno finale at 0.6 and Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.5, all three flat.

Fox did a 0.4/2 with reruns of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

CBS and Telemundo both got a 0.3/2. CBS had repeats.

Telemundo aired Cennet and 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos at level 0.3s, then Enemigo Intimo 2 off a tenth at 0.2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn & Teller: Fool Us both got a level 0.2.