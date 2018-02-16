Primetime Ratings: NBC Olympics Down

NBC posted a 3.9 in viewers 18-49 during Thursday’s prime, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 16 share. The figure was easily large enough to win the ratings race for the night, but represented a slight drop from Wednesday’s 4.0/16 number.

Alpine skiing, figure skating and skeleton were on NBC Thursday from Pyeongchang.

CBS was tops among those without the Olympics, scoring a 0.8/3. The network aired repeats throughout prime.

ABC was just off at 0.7/3. The Bachelor Winter Games did a 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m., down a tenth of a point from its premiere. A 20/20 focused on Roseanne Barr rated a 0.8.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

Fox rated a 0.4/1 with repeats of Gotham and 9-1-1.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supernatural and Arrow.