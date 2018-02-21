Primetime Ratings: NBC Olympics Coverage Up on Vonn Medal

NBC rated a 3.9 in viewers 18-49 across Tuesday’s prime, according to the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 15 share. That topped NBC’s Monday score for the Olympics, when the network tallied a 3.7/13.

NBC aired Olympic bobsledding, figure skating and alpine skiing Tuesday from Pyeongchang, with Lindsey Vonn claiming a bronze medal in the latter.

ABC was runner-up at 0.7/3. Bachelor Winter Games went up 29% to 0.9 and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World did a 0.4.

CBS was at 0.6/2 with repeats throughout prime.

Fox too did a 0.6/2, also with repeats.

Telemundo and Univision were both at 0.5/2.

The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats on its air.