Primetime Ratings: NBC Olympics Coverage Up on Vonn Medal
NBC rated a 3.9 in viewers 18-49 across Tuesday’s prime, according to the Nielsen overnights, alongside a 15 share. That topped NBC’s Monday score for the Olympics, when the network tallied a 3.7/13.
NBC aired Olympic bobsledding, figure skating and alpine skiing Tuesday from Pyeongchang, with Lindsey Vonn claiming a bronze medal in the latter.
ABC was runner-up at 0.7/3. Bachelor Winter Games went up 29% to 0.9 and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World did a 0.4.
CBS was at 0.6/2 with repeats throughout prime.
Fox too did a 0.6/2, also with repeats.
Telemundo and Univision were both at 0.5/2.
The CW scored a 0.2/1 with repeats on its air.
