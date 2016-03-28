Primetime Ratings: NBC, ‘Little Big Shots’ Top Slow Night

NBC led the broadcast pack Sunday night with a 1.0 rating/4 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Little Big Shots fell 27% to a 1.9, the top show on the night. The Carmichael Show slipped three-tenths to a 1.0, while Crowded dropped two-tenths to a 0.8. Hollywood Game Night matched last week’s 0.7.

CBS followed with a 0.9/3.60 Minutes lost 50% with a 0.8. Madam Secretary and The Good Wife slipped a tenth to a 1.0 and 0.9, respectively. Elementary was flat with a 0.8.

ABC came in third with a 0.8/3. Once Upon a Time slipped a tenth to a 1.0 and The Family fell a tenth to a 0.6. Quantico also dropped a tenth for a 0.9.

Fox, airing a repeat of Grease: Live, earned a 0.4/2