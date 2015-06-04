Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads Wednesday With Stanley Cup Final Opener

NBC led Wednesday with its coverage of the opening game of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final with an overall 1.8 rating/6 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The game, a 2-1 victory by the Chicago Blackhawks over the Tampa Bay Lightning, posted an overnight 4.23 rating among the 56 metered markets, the second highest-rated Game 1 ever on NBC. NBC will have final numbers for the game later on Thursday.

Fox was in second with a 1.3/5. Bullseye held on to its premiere rating of 1.1, while MasterChef fell 13% to a 1.4.

ABC was in third with a 1.0/4. Celebrity Wife Swap dipped 9% to a 1.0.

CBS’ The Briefcase tumbled 36% from last week’s debut to a 0.9 to finish in fourth (but first among total viewers) with a 0.9/3.

The CW aired repeats.