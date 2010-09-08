Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads With 'Talent'

NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 2.7 rating in the key

adult demo, thanks to a boost from America's

Got Talent.

The talent showcase was up 7% from last week's telecast to a 3.2 with adults

18-49.

ABC took second place, earning an overall 2.0 rating.

Wipeout jumped 13% from last

Tuesday's season low to a 2.7 rating with adults 18-49. Nightline Prime: Secrets of Your Mind saw another anemic showing

this week, drawing just 3.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the adults

18-49 demo.

Fox, CBS and The CW aired repeats, pulling in ratings averages of 1.5, 1.3 and

0.3, respectively.

It should be noted that this week's ratings jumps may be attributed to last

Tuesday's 8-8:15 p.m. ET Presidential Address, which pushed back the primetime

slot in Eastern and Central time zones, contributing to a general ratings drop.