Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads With 'Talent'
NBC won Tuesday night with an overall 2.7 rating in the key
adult demo, thanks to a boost from America's
Got Talent.
The talent showcase was up 7% from last week's telecast to a 3.2 with adults
18-49.
ABC took second place, earning an overall 2.0 rating.
Wipeout jumped 13% from last
Tuesday's season low to a 2.7 rating with adults 18-49. Nightline Prime: Secrets of Your Mind saw another anemic showing
this week, drawing just 3.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the adults
18-49 demo.
Fox, CBS and The CW aired repeats, pulling in ratings averages of 1.5, 1.3 and
0.3, respectively.
It should be noted that this week's ratings jumps may be attributed to last
Tuesday's 8-8:15 p.m. ET Presidential Address, which pushed back the primetime
slot in Eastern and Central time zones, contributing to a general ratings drop.
