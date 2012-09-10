Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads With 'SNF' Opener
NBC easily won Sunday night with an overall 7.8 rating/21 share in the adults 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The season premiere of Sunday Night Football drew a 9.8 fast-affiliate rating, which was up 3% from last year's fast national. NBC will release final numbers later Monday.
CBS, which finished with a third place 1.5/4, saw Big Brother rise 11% to a 2.1, although that number is likely subject to adjustment, due to overrun of the U.S. Open Women's final.
Fox's repeat lineup earned a 4.1/11, but that was likely inflated due to NFL overrun.
ABC aired repeats for a 0.7/2.
