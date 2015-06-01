Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads Repeat-Filled Sunday

NBC led a lightly watched Sunday that was mostly repeats with an overall 0.9 rating/3 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

A.D. The Bible Continues rose 29% to a 0.9 and American Odyssey was up a tenth to a 0.5. Dateline was even with its last original with a 1.0.

CBS was the only other network to air new programming, with 60 Minutes dropping 20% from its last episode to a 0.8.

Fox and ABC aired repeats.