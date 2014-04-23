Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads Night With ‘About a Boy,’ ‘Voice’

The Voice drew a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 Wednesday night, down 10% from last week, making it the evening’s highest-rated broadcast show. About a Boy grew one tenth from last week to 1.9. Growing Up Fisher was even with last week at 1.5. NBC was the night’s top broadcaster with an average 1.8 rating and 5 share.

CBS finished second at 1.2/4 with a lineup of reruns.

ABC came in third with a 1.1/3. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was down 14% from last week at 1.8. Celebrity Wife Swap was down one tenth from last week’s season premiere, tying a series low at 0.9.

Fox finished fourth with a 0.9/3. Glee shed one tenth from last week at 0.9. The Mindy Project was even with last week at 1.0.

The CW averaged 0.8/2. The Originals declined one tenth from last week to 0.6. Supernatural gained 29% from last week to 0.9. In the network’s target 18-34 demographic, The Originals earned a 0.5 and Supernatural drew a 0.8.