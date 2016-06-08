Primetime Ratings: NBC Holds Top Spot Despite ‘AGT’ Decrease

NBC was tops among broadcasters Tuesday, posting a 1.9 in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. Summer staple America’s Got Talent did a 2.2, down 12% from last week’s premiere, and variety show Maya & Marty a 1.2, off 20% from its debut.

ABC was just off the pace at 1.8/7. The Bachelorette scored a 2.0, flat with the previous night, and special The Bobby Brown Story: Every Little Step a 1.4.

CBS did a 0.8/3 with repeats leading into Person of Interest at a flat 1.0.

Fox rated a 0.6/2 on the night, with Hotel Hell at 0.7, down a tenth of a point, and Coupled at a flat 0.5.

The CW, at 0.4/2, was in repeats.