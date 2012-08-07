Primetime Ratings: NBC Has Lowest-Rated London Broadcast

NBC turned in its lowest-rated broadcast of 2012 London Olympics on Monday, drawing an overall 8.1 rating/22 share from 8-11 p.m., which was down 24% from last Monday and 9% from the same night in Beijing. NBC will release final numbers later Monday, which will include the 11 p.m. hour.

ABC, which was the only other network to air original programming, finished with a fourth place 0.9/2. Bachelor Pad fell another 9% to a new series-low 1.0, while The Glass House stayed its own low of 0.6.

Fox (1.1/3), CBS (1.0/3) and the CW (0.2/1) aired repeats.