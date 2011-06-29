PrimetimeRatings: NBC Grabs Tuesday Victory as 'Talent,' 'Voice' Remain Steady
NBC comfortably
took the Tuesday ratings crown with an overall 3.9 rating/12 share in the 18-49
demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Both America's Got Talent
and The Voice were steady from last Tuesday with a 3.2 and 4.3,
respectively.
ABC came up second
with a 1.6/5. Wipeout was up a tenth to a 1.8 but the network's two new
summer series were both down from last week's premieres: 101 Ways to Leave a
Gameshow fell a tenth to a 1.8 and Combat Hospital dropped a tenth
as well to a 1.1.
Fox had a 1.3/4
overall. Masterchef fell another tenth to a 1.7.
CBS (1.1/3) and
The CW (0.2/1) rounded out the night.
