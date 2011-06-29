PrimetimeRatings: NBC Grabs Tuesday Victory as 'Talent,' 'Voice' Remain Steady

NBC comfortably

took the Tuesday ratings crown with an overall 3.9 rating/12 share in the 18-49

demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Both America's Got Talent

and The Voice were steady from last Tuesday with a 3.2 and 4.3,

respectively.

ABC came up second

with a 1.6/5. Wipeout was up a tenth to a 1.8 but the network's two new

summer series were both down from last week's premieres: 101 Ways to Leave a

Gameshow fell a tenth to a 1.8 and Combat Hospital dropped a tenth

as well to a 1.1.

Fox had a 1.3/4

overall. Masterchef fell another tenth to a 1.7.

CBS (1.1/3) and

The CW (0.2/1) rounded out the night.