Primetime Ratings: NBC Grabs New Year's Day Win
As one of the only networks to air original programming, NBC
was able to win New Year's Day with an overall 1.6 rating/4 share with adults
18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. After a two-hour block of Betty
White's Off Their Rockers repeats, a new Parenthood drew a 1.7, down
three tenths from its last airing three weeks ago.
The CW (0.3/1) continued burning off its Emily Owens,
M.D. episodes, with Tuesday's earning a 0.4 rating with 18-49s, the same as
its last episode in early December.
CBS (1.2/3), ABC (0.9/2) and Fox (0.7/2) aired all repeats.
