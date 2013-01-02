Primetime Ratings: NBC Grabs New Year's Day Win

As one of the only networks to air original programming, NBC

was able to win New Year's Day with an overall 1.6 rating/4 share with adults

18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. After a two-hour block of Betty

White's Off Their Rockers repeats, a new Parenthood drew a 1.7, down

three tenths from its last airing three weeks ago.

The CW (0.3/1) continued burning off its Emily Owens,

M.D. episodes, with Tuesday's earning a 0.4 rating with 18-49s, the same as

its last episode in early December.

CBS (1.2/3), ABC (0.9/2) and Fox (0.7/2) aired all repeats.