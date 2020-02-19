Primetime Ratings: NBC Gets Top Spot With 'This Is Us'

NBC got the top ratings spot on Tuesday earning a 1.0 and a 5 share, in adults 18-49. CBS came in second earning a 0.9.

NBC had Ellen's Game of Games which stayed the same at a 0.9. This Is Us went down to a 1.3 from last week. New Amsterdam also stayed at a 0.6.

NCIS went up a tenth of a point to a 1.1. FBI earned a 0.9 and FBI: Most Wanted earned a 0.7.

ABC earned a 0.7 and a 3 share on the night. The Conners stayed at a 1.1 from last week, followed by Bless This Mess which fell back a tenth to a 0.6. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both earned a 0.5, down from last week. For Life earned a 0.6, down 25% from its premiere the week before.

Fox rated a 0.6/3. The Resident earned a 0.7 after being off for a week. Gordon Ramsey's 24 Hours To Hell And Back earned a 0.6, the same as last week.

Univision earned a 0.5/3. Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all stayed a 0.5.

Telemundo and The CW rated a 0.3/2. The Flash stayed at a 0.3. DC: Legends of Tomorrow rated a 0.2.