Primetime Ratings: NBC Gets Ratings Shot From ‘Little Big’

NBC took a lackluster Sunday broadcast title with a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, along with a 4 share. ABC was runner-up at 1.0/3, then CBS and Fox at 0.9/3.

NBC had a couple Little Big Shots reruns lead into a new episode, which did a 1.8, down 10%. A double run of Crowded rated a 1.2 and 1.0—last week’s did a 1.0—then Dateline scored a 1.2, up a tenth.

ABC had a rerun of America’s Funniest Home Videos before Once Upon a Time did a 1.1, The Family a 0.8 and Quantico a 1.0—all three flat with last Sunday’s performance.

On CBS, 60 Minutes rated a 1.0, down 38% from when it had The Masters leading in a week before. Madam Secretary did a 0.9, down 18%, The Good Wife a flat 0.9, and Elementary a 0.7, down 22%.

Fox had Bordertown and Cooper Barrett’s Guide to Surviving Life at 0.4, both down 20%. A rerun of The Simpsons gave way to Bob’s Burgers at 1.0, down 9%. Family Guy scored a 1.4, up a tenth, and The Last Man on Earth was a flat 1.1.