Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox Tie; 'SNF' Wins

Fox and NBC tied for the win Sunday night among

adults 18-49 with a 5.2 rating/14 share each, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. Fox won out in total viewers, drawing about 16.7 million versus NBC's

13.2 million.

NBC's Sunday Night Football was up against

Game 4 of the World Series on Fox. The former posted an 11.8/18 household

rating, besting the World Series game (10.4/16) by 13%. This gap is expected to

widen with the key adults demo once final numbers are released.

Besides sports, Halloween and some new cable

offerings kept numbers lower for ABC and CBS.

CBS took third for the night, with CSI: Miami

up a tenth to a 2.6/7 with adults 18-49. 60 Minutes, Amazing Race

and Undercover Boss all dropped sharply from last week with key adults.

On ABC, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fell a whopping 40% from

last week to a 1.8/5. Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters

were both down from last week to a 3.5/9 and 2.3/6, respectively.