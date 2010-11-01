Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox Tie; 'SNF' Wins
Fox and NBC tied for the win Sunday night among
adults 18-49 with a 5.2 rating/14 share each, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. Fox won out in total viewers, drawing about 16.7 million versus NBC's
13.2 million.
NBC's Sunday Night Football was up against
Game 4 of the World Series on Fox. The former posted an 11.8/18 household
rating, besting the World Series game (10.4/16) by 13%. This gap is expected to
widen with the key adults demo once final numbers are released.
Besides sports, Halloween and some new cable
offerings kept numbers lower for ABC and CBS.
CBS took third for the night, with CSI: Miami
up a tenth to a 2.6/7 with adults 18-49. 60 Minutes, Amazing Race
and Undercover Boss all dropped sharply from last week with key adults.
On ABC, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition fell a whopping 40% from
last week to a 1.8/5. Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters
were both down from last week to a 3.5/9 and 2.3/6, respectively.
