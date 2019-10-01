Primetime Ratings: NBC and Fox Tie Monday Night Ratings

NBC and Fox tied for first in Monday nights ratings, according to Nielsen overnights, adults 18-49. Both networks rated a 1.3 and a 6 share. The Voice carried NBC with a 1.6 ratings, down a tenth from last week's season premiere.

Fox had 9-1-1 also at a 1.6, steady from last week's premiere. Following was the second episode of Prodigal Son at a 1.0, up a tick from last week's premiere as well.

ABC had a 0.9 and a 4 share. Dancing With The Stars did a 0.9, back up from last week followed by The Good Doctor which stood steady at a 1.0.

CBS came in a close third with a 0.7 and a 3 share. The Neighborhood stayed the same as its premiere last week at a 0.9. Bob Hearts Abishola dropped a tenth from its premiere to a 0.7. All Rise and Bull were down a tenth from last week to a 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo rated a 0.4.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with the Penn and Teller finale.