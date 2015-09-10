Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox Tie as ‘Last Comic Standing,’ ‘Carmichael Show’ Finales Slip

NBC tied for first with Fox with a 1.3 rating/5 share among adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. America’s Got Talent rose 6% to a 1.8. The 9 p.m. telecast of The Carmichael Show fell 17% from last week to a 1.0, while the season finale at 9:30 p.m. dropped 18% to a 0.9. The season finale of Last Comic Standing shed 8% from last week to a 1.1.

Fox’s MasterChef matched last week’s 1.5, while Home Free jumped 10% to a 1.1.

CBS finished in third with a 1.2/4. Big Brother was flat at a 2.1 and the season finale of Extant rose 17% from last week to a 0.7.

The CW drew a 0.4/1. America’s Next Top Model spiked 50% to a 0.6 and A Wicked Offer matched last week’s 0.2.

ABC aired repeats.