Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox Tie Another Tuesday of Series Lows
NBC and Fox again shared the top spot on Tuesday night, each
posting an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49, according to Nielsen
overnight numbers.
The Voice slid 6%
to a 3.3 following The Biggest Loser,
which was up a tenth to a 2.2. Fashion
Star dropped 17% to its lowest-rated episode yet at a 1.5.
The second season finale of Fox's Raising Hope drew a 1.9, up only a tenth from last week. New Girl dropped a tenth to a 2.7.
Earlier, Fox's Glee fell 11% to a
series-low 2.4.
ABC, with an overall 1.9/5, was beaten by CBS' night of
mostly repeats and landed in fourth with lows across the board. Last Man Standing slipped 11% to a series-low
1.6 and Cougar Town shed a tenth to match
its series low at a 1.4. Coming back from its last new episode on March 15, Private Practice fell 19% to a
series-low 1.7.
CBS' only new show of the night, NCIS, was down a tenth to a season-low 3.0. The network earned an
overall 2.2/6.
The season finale of Ringer
was down a tenth to a 0.5,
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.