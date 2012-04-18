Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox Tie Another Tuesday of Series Lows

NBC and Fox again shared the top spot on Tuesday night, each

posting an overall 2.3 rating/7 share in the 18-49, according to Nielsen

overnight numbers.

The Voice slid 6%

to a 3.3 following The Biggest Loser,

which was up a tenth to a 2.2. Fashion

Star dropped 17% to its lowest-rated episode yet at a 1.5.

The second season finale of Fox's Raising Hope drew a 1.9, up only a tenth from last week. New Girl dropped a tenth to a 2.7.

Earlier, Fox's Glee fell 11% to a

series-low 2.4.

ABC, with an overall 1.9/5, was beaten by CBS' night of

mostly repeats and landed in fourth with lows across the board. Last Man Standing slipped 11% to a series-low

1.6 and Cougar Town shed a tenth to match

its series low at a 1.4. Coming back from its last new episode on March 15, Private Practice fell 19% to a

series-low 1.7.

CBS' only new show of the night, NCIS, was down a tenth to a season-low 3.0. The network earned an

overall 2.2/6.

The season finale of Ringer

was down a tenth to a 0.5,