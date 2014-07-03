Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox Split Wednesday Win
As viewers head into the Fourth of July weekend, NBC and Fox tied for the Wednesday win among adults 18-49, with both networks posting an overall 1.3 rating/5 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.
Following a repeat of America’s Got Talent, NBC’s Taxi Brooklyn rose 10% from last week’s premiere to a 1.1 at 10 p.m.
Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance slipped a tenth to a 1.3.
CBS was in third with a 1.0/3, as Big Brother dipped 22% from last Wednesday to a 1.8.
ABC and The CW aired repeats.
