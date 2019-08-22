Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox Share Wednesday Crown

NBC and Fox had the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, with CBS just behind them. NBC and Fox scored a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. CBS did a 0.7/3.

NBC had an America’s Got Talent results show at 1.1 and Songland at 0.7, both flat, then Hollywood Game Night at 0.4.

Fox had MasterChef at 0.7 and BH90210 at 0.8, both down a tenth of a point.

CBS had Big Brother up 30% at 1.3 up, then repeats of SEAL Team and SWAT.

ABC, Univision and Telemundo all rated a 0.4/2 on the night.

ABC had repeats.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a 0.4, same as the night before, as did El Final Del Paraiso, which grew 25%. Preso No. 1 scored a level 0.3.

On Univision, La Reina Soy Yo got a flat 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca a flat 0.3, same as Sin Miedo a la Verdad posted. Sin Miedo lost a tenth from its last fresh airing.

The CW did a 0.1/1 with Bulletproof at 0.1 and Hypnotize Me at 0.2. Bulletproof was flat and Hypnotize Me went up a tenth.