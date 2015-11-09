Primetime Ratings: NBC Flies on Football

NBC’s NFL programming paced the network to an easy Sunday ratings win, scoring a 6.3 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen’s overnights, along with a 19 share. CBS was runner-up with a 2.3/7, then Fox at a 1.3/4 and ABC at 1.2/3. Going into overtime, Philadelphia Eagles versus Dallas Cowboys did a sizeable number for NBC; last week’s Sunday Night Football, up against the World Series on Fox, scored a 5.9.

A football overrun led into CBS’ 60 Minutes, with a 3.1 in adults 18-49, up 52% from last week. Madam Secretary scored a 1.4, up 27%, then The Good Wife a 1.1, up 22%, and CSI: Cyber a flat 0.8.

Fox's Bob’s Burgers scored a 1.4, then a new Simpsons at 1.5, down 44% from what it scored two weeks ago, following a massive NFL lead-in. Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s 1.2 was down 40%. Family Guy scored a 1.1, down 39%, before The Last Man On Earth registered a 1.0, off 29% from its previous airing.

Over ABC’s way, America’s Funniest Home Videos had a 1.0, down 9%, then Once Upon a Time a flat 1.5. Blood & Oil too was flat at 0.8, while Quantico rebounded with a 1.3, up 8%.